Check your tickets! Lottery officials say $50K Powerball tickets sold in Summerville and Orangeburg set to expire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you’re the lucky winner, you only have seven days to cash in two Powerball® tickets worth $50,000 sold in Summerville and Orangeburg.

A Powerball® ticket was purchased from the Publix Super Markets #483 at 1575 Old Trolley Rd. in Summerville and the Hot Spot #3004 at 553 J C Calhoun Dr. in Orangeburg in August when the jackpot was over $500 million.

The tickets purchased for the August 19, 2017, drawing are worth $50,000 and must be claimed no later than Thursday, February 15. The tickets matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number.

Powerball® – Saturday, August 19, 2017

17 – 19 – 39 – 43 – 68 Powerball®: 13

Check your tickets.

The winning tickets must be claimed at the Columbia Claims Center before 4 p.m. on Thursday, February 15, or if mailed postmarked by that date.

If the prizes are not claimed, the $50,000 winnings will be deposited in the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs in South Carolina.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

Proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.