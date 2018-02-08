Clemson grants raises for football assistants

Mike Gillespie,

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — Clemson’s Board of Trustees granted generous raises to its football assistants Thursday morning, just a day after the Tigers’ brought in its fourth-straight top 10 recruiting class.

Clemson defensive coordinator BrentVenables, who made $1.425 million in 2016 and $1.7 million in 2017, will earn $2 million in 2018.

Co-offensive coordinators Jeff Scott and Tony Elliott will also receive more compensation. Scott and Elliott, who each made $625,000 in 2016 and $800,000 in 2017 have now been bumped up to $850,000 for the 2018 season.

Here are the details released by the University:

Brent Venables (3 years): To $2 million from $1.7 million

Tony Elliott (3 years): To $850,000 from $800,000

Jeff Scott (3 years): To $850,000 from $800,000

Robbie Caldwell (2 years): To $540,000 from $515,000

Danny Pearman (2 years): To $480,000 from $460,000

Brandon Streeter (2 years): To $455,000 from $430,000

Mike Reed: (2 years): To $440,000 from $420,000

Mickey Conn (2 years): To $370,000 from $350,000

Todd Bates (2 years): To $300,000 from $250,000

Lemanski Hall (2 years): $300,000 (first year)

Share

Related

No. 16 Clemson hosts struggling Pitt
Clemson Fan Fest Saturday cancelled due to incleme...
Clemson says running back CJ Fuller is transferrin...
Early period makes for calm national signing day a...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android