Clemson grants raises for football assistants

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — Clemson’s Board of Trustees granted generous raises to its football assistants Thursday morning, just a day after the Tigers’ brought in its fourth-straight top 10 recruiting class.

Clemson defensive coordinator BrentVenables, who made $1.425 million in 2016 and $1.7 million in 2017, will earn $2 million in 2018.

Co-offensive coordinators Jeff Scott and Tony Elliott will also receive more compensation. Scott and Elliott, who each made $625,000 in 2016 and $800,000 in 2017 have now been bumped up to $850,000 for the 2018 season.

Here are the details released by the University:

Brent Venables (3 years): To $2 million from $1.7 million

Tony Elliott (3 years): To $850,000 from $800,000

Jeff Scott (3 years): To $850,000 from $800,000

Robbie Caldwell (2 years): To $540,000 from $515,000

Danny Pearman (2 years): To $480,000 from $460,000

Brandon Streeter (2 years): To $455,000 from $430,000

Mike Reed: (2 years): To $440,000 from $420,000

Mickey Conn (2 years): To $370,000 from $350,000

Todd Bates (2 years): To $300,000 from $250,000

Lemanski Hall (2 years): $300,000 (first year)