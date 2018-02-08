Pottery, clay sculpture on display in Newberry for annual sale

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lovers of pottery and clay sculpture will want to plan a trip to Newberry at the end of the month.

The city is host to the annual S.C. Clay Conference Pottery sale, happening Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event has become one of the largest venues, attracting collectors and enthusiasts from across the state, organizers said.

Visitors will be able to browse and buy work from artists from South Carolina to Texas. All of the vendors will be set up at the Newberry Arts Center gallery, at 1200 Main St.

For more information, call 803-321-1015, e-mail arts@cityofnewberry.com or click here.