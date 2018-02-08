World’s first passenger drone wows crowd in China

GUANGZHOU, CHINA (WOLO) – The world’s first passenger drone took to the sky in China this week – and the drone and passenger lived to tell the tale.

The company EHang Inc. released footage of the maiden voyage. Its CEO wanted to demonstrate that the drone is safe by buckling up and going for a ride.

EHang Inc. reports that the drone can cruise to an altitude of about 1,600 feet, reaching speeds up to 62 miles per hour, for 25 minutes.

The EHang 184 series runs on electric batteries and can carry one person weighing up to 220 pounds.