40-year-old victim identified in overnight crash

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Coroner has identified the victim of a crash on Interstate 77SB.

The crash occurred at Exit 1 just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, February 8.

Lisa Marie Hough, 40, wasn’t wearing a seatbelt when she veered into the southbound lanes and struck another vehicle head-on.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision is still under investigation by the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

