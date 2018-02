Burger bling: McDonald’s debuts wearable Big Mac

CHICAGO, IL (WOLO) – McDonald’s is recognizing Valentine’s Day with a big sparkle.

The company has debuted the “Bling mac”, an 18-karat gold, stackable ring set.

The food chain is actually giving one – worth around $12,000 – away. All you have to do is Tweet some Big Mac vows to @McDonald’s using the hashtag #BlingMacContest, until February 14. McDonald’s will choose the most interesting Tweet and give the ring set to a winner.