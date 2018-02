Call on State to Sell Santee Cooper

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Following the abandonment of the VC Summer Nuclear Reactors, the State’s electric co-ops want the state to sell Santee Cooper.

The State-owned utility and SCE&G spent nine billion dollars on the project before giving up last summer.

Thursday the Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina told lawmakers they should test the market to see if customers would save money if Santee Cooper was sold.