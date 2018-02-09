Caribbean islands open for business: top spring travel deals

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WOLO) – Travel planning and booking site, TripAdvisor, has rounded up a list of five Caribbean islands that will cost you less than $2,000 for a week-long trip this spring.

The beloved travel region was devastated by last fall’s hurricane season, but TripAdvisor says most of the islands are back open for tourists.

“As much of the Caribbean was unaffected by the fall storms, travelers will find most destinations are open for business now and are ready to welcome travelers for their peak travel season,” said Brooke Ferencsik, senior director of communications for TripAdvisor.

The site found that April is the most affordable month for a trip south, with Martinique offering the least expensive accommodations. TripAdvisor used average

accommodation rates and airfare for February through April, and came up with this list:

Curacao: Estimated weekly cost $1,646, with 12% savings between April 23 and 30 Dominican Republic: Estimated weekly cost $1,807, with 14% savings between April 30 and May 7 Guadeloupe: Estimated weekly cost $1,819, with 16% savings between April 30 and May 7 Martinique: Estimated weekly cost $1,847, with 14% savings between April 30 and May 7 Puerto Rico: Estimated weekly cost $1,916, with 11% savings between April 30 and May 7

These destinations have hotel deals under $250 per night.