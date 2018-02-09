Convicted Murderer Gets 22 Years for Deadly Shooting

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A Lexington County man convicted in a deadly 2015 shooting now knows his fate. Friday the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office handed down a 22 year sentence for 31 year old Marion Frye, Jr. for killing 27 year old Joshua Prine.

Solicitor’s say Frye shot Prine after a verbal altercation between several people at a Marty Lane home became physical. Officials say, Frye who was on probation at the time was in illegal possession of prosecutors say he pulled from his waistband and fire two times. At least one of the rounds from the 9mm handgun struck Prine in the back according to testimony.

During the trial, Frye entered a plea of Voluntary Manslaughter, an offense punishable with no parole in South Carolina.

