Government Shutdown Ended: Budget Deal Delivered

ABC NEWS — The House and Senate both passed a sweeping budget deal in the early hours of Friday morning — but not before the government technically ran out of money at midnight Thursday, triggering the second shutdown in less than a month.

The Senate, which began voting at 1:30 a.m. Friday, approved the deal 71 to 28. The vote was closer in the House, which voted at about 5:30 a.m. on Friday, but it passed, 240 to 186.

LATEST: Budget deal delivered to the White House, Paul Ryan spokesperson says, where it awaits Pres. Trump’s signature. https://t.co/fzxynNhdnq https://t.co/x1hsAZjmWi