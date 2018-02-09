Jury convicts woman for dumping newborn in dumpster

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – A Socastee woman has been convicted of dumping her newborn daughter in an apartment trash bin.

Thursday (2/9), an Horry County jury found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder.

She will be sentenced next week.

Attorneys say Taylor gave birth at home in 2015 while her husband and 16-month-old daughter were asleep. They say she then put the girl in a trash bag and placed her in a dumpster.

The baby was later found by two boys and survived.