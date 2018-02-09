Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle, deputies say

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a suspect who they believe may have hit a victim with a car.

Investigators say a concern citizen flagged deputies down just before 8 a.m. on Saturday, February 3 in the 6000 block of North Main Street and located the victim Larry Griffin suffering from multiple injuries and convulsing.

EMS responded and transported Larry, 63, to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

