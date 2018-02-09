No. 7 Gamecocks grab 36-hole lead at FSU match-up

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. –No. 7 South Carolina women’s golf sits atop the leaderboard at the Florida State Match-Up following a historic opening round Friday at the Don Veller Seminole Course.

The Gamecocks, who stand seven shots clear of the field, began the two-day event with the lowest 18-hole score (273, -15) in program history before shooting an even 288 in Fridayafternoon’s second round.

Senior standout Ainhoa Olarra grabbed the individual 36-hole lead following rounds of 66 (-6) and 69 (-3). After opening round one with three-straight pars, the San Sebastian, Spain, native caught fire and tallied birdies on four of her next five holes. She collected three more birdies on Nos. 15, 16, and 17 and finished the morning with a pair of pars to match her career-low 18-hole mark.

Olarra remained steady in round two, totaling 11 pars to go with birdies on Nos. 4, 9, 10, 11 and 15. She will head into Saturday’s final round three shots clear of Coastal Carolina’s Marie Lunackova and Michigan State’s Allyson Greer, who both sit in second at 6-under for the tournament.

Sophomore Lois Kaye Go marked the second Gamecock to open Friday’s action with a 6-under 66. She boasted a blistering start to her day, recording five birdies over her first seven holes before adding ones on Nos. 15, 18, 1 and 3. The Cebu City, Philippines, native’s nine birdies in round one led the Gamecocks, and she went on to shoot a 5-over 77 in the afternoon session. Go currently sits in a tie for 15th place at 1-under 143.

Fellow Carolina sophomores Ana Pelaez and Anita Uwadia also sit in a tie for 15th place with a two-round total of 143 (-1). Pelaez was steady in the opening round, racking up 12 pars and three birdies en route to an even 72. She broke par in the afternoon, carding a 1-under 71 behind birdies on Nos. 8, 10 and 15.

Uwadia collected five birdies in her first round and posted a 1-under 71 in the morning. She shot par or better on 16 of her 18 holes in round one and turned in a 1-over 73 in the afternoon portion, concluding Friday with a birdie on the par-5 fourth.

Gamecock junior Marion Veysseyre opened the tournament with a 4-over 76 before posting a 2-over 74 in round two. She tallied five birdies on her day, including four in the afternoon. The Lachapelle-Auzac, France, native will head into the final round in a tie for 38th at 6-over 150.

Coastal Carolina sits in second place at 8-under 568, while No. 13 Michigan State (569, -7) rounds out the top three.

SOUTH CAROLINA RESULTS

Ainhoa Olarra 66-69=135 (-9)

T15. Ana Pelaez 71-72=143 (-1)

T15. Anita Uwadia 70-73=143 (-1)

T15. Lois Kaye Go 66-77=143 (-1)

T38. Marion Veysseyre 76-74=150 (+6)

TEAM STANDINGS

South Carolina 273-288=561 (-15) Coastal Carolina 284-284=568 (-8) Michigan State 285-283=569 (-7) Virginia 293-279=573 (-3) Florida State 293-286=579 (+3) Notre Dame 290-290=580 (+4) Missouri 295-288=583 (+7) Kentucky 291-294=585 (+9) Texas A&M 296-293=589 (+13) Minnesota 303-290=593 (+17) Princeton 303-292=595 (+19) Columbia 307-309=616 (+40)

USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.