NTSB Continues Investigation

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The NTSB is expected to remain in Columbia through the weekend working the Amtrak train crash investigation.

NTSB officials believe an improperly locked rail switch put the train on the wrong track.

The Amtrak Engineer and Conductor were killed Sunday when the train collided with a parked CSX freight train.

more than 100 passengers were sent to hospitals.

Out of the 62 patients that were admitted to Palmetto Health Richland, 3 were children. As of Friday, All of the patients had been released with the exception of one passenger who is listed in “good” condition by hospital staff.

The NTSB has interviewed four CSX crew members and Amtrak personell as their investigation continues. A preliminary report is set to follow.