RCSD: One injured during shooting on Devoe Drive

Kimberlei Davis,

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – ABC Columbia has confirmed that the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Devoe Drive.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Friday.

One victim was shot and the condition is unknown at this time.

According to authorities the suspect (s) fled the scene in a White Honda with paper tags

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspect, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or submit a tip via P3 TIPS smart phone app available on the App Store & Google Play, or visit our website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.

