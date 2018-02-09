RCSD: One injured during shooting on Devoe Drive

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – ABC Columbia has confirmed that the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Devoe Drive.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Friday.

One victim was shot and the condition is unknown at this time.

According to authorities the suspect (s) fled the scene in a White Honda with paper tags

