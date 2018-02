Ridge View claims second-straight region title with Win over Westwood

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WOLO) — For the second-straight season, the Ridge View Blazers are region champs.

Behind 16 points and 7 rebounds from two-sport star Walyn Napper, the Blazers cruised past Westwood Friday night, 60-50, earning a spot in this year’s 4A Playoffs.

The Blazers will now host a first-round game this Wednesday at Ridge View.