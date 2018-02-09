Victim offers reward in larceny case

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The victim of a recent crime is offering up a reward to help investigators recover his car’s trailer.

Richland County deputies say the wanted suspect cut the lock to the fenced in yard and stole the victim’s trailer on Friday, February 2.

The incident occurred in the 1700 block of Fonta Vista Road.

The trailer is described as a homemade trailer, created out of a 2015 mobile home frame and is orange in color; it has a 2 5/16 hitch included.

