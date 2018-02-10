2 Officers Shot Dead After Responding to 911 Hang-up Call

Two officers were shot and killed Saturday in Ohio, police said.

The Westerville Police Department officers were shot while responding to a 911 hang-up call in the suburban city about 20 miles north of Columbus.

One officer died on the scene, and the other at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, police said.

Gov. John Kasich tweeted his condolences.

“We are deeply saddened to report that one of our officers has been killed in the line of duty,” the city government of Westerville tweeted.

The city later added in an updated tweet: “It is with a heavy heart we report a second Westerville officer has been killed in the line of duty.”

A suspect is in custody and has been transported to a local hospital, according to police.