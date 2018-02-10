Benedict bests rival Claflin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Benedict built up a 16 point halftime lead, extending their advantage as high as 19, before being able to hold a late Claflin push, defeating the Panthers 68-64 in their SIAC Conference showdown.

Cairo Brown led the way for the Tigers in victory, scoring 16 points. Jaleel Charles had a game-high 17 for the Panthers (19-6, 12-5).

Benedict (18-7, 11-6 SIAC) still trails their rivals from Orangeburg by one game in the SIAC East Division standings by one game for third place behind Morehouse and Clark Atlanta.