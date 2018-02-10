Pedestrian Killed in Hit-And-Run

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run Saturday morning.

The hit and run happened a little after 5:00am on TB Wright Road at Spencer Road in Rembert. Troopers believe a car was traveling westbound on TB Wright Road when it hit a pedestrian and took off.

Sumter County Coroner, Robert Baker said, Devin Dinkins, 41, died on scene.

An Autopsy will be performed on Monday in Newberry.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Carolina Highway Patrol at 1-800-768-1501 or 803-896-9621