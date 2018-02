SC Woman Convicted of Dumping Newborn in Trash

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina woman has been convicted of dumping her newborn daughter in an apartment trash bin. An Horry County jury on Thursday convicted Shelby Taylor of Myrtle Beach of attempted murder. Taylor will be sentenced next week. The girl was found in a bag in the trash bin and survived. Defense attorneys say Taylor suffered from a severe form of postpartum depression.