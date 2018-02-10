Woman Killed in Double Hit-And-Run Identified, Police Looking For Second Vehicle

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- The Richland County Coroner has identified the hit-and-run victim who was killed after being struck by two vehicles.

Coroner Gary Watts said Edwina Walker,58, was the passenger on the moped when it was struck by two vehicles Thursday on Two Notch Road. An autopsy showed she died from blunt trauma.

Columbia police have arrested William Washington,72, in connection to this deadly crash. Police say Washington was driving one of the cars that ran over and killed Walker who was ejected from the moped.

Authorities are still searching for the dark GMC Yukon . Any with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the incident.