BREAKING: Lindsey Spann out for season with knee injury

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball senior guard Lindsey Spann is out for the remainder of the 2017-18 season with a knee injury, the team announced today. The Penn State graduate transfer played in 15 of the Gamecocks’ 24 games this season.

Spann left Penn State as the Lady Lions’ eighth most prolific 3-point shooter, and immediately added that dimension to a Gamecock offense that lost its primary outside shooters from last season’s national championship team. Through seven games, including two against top-15 opponents, Spann led the SEC in 3-point percentage (.550) and was second in the league in made 3s per game (3.1) before missing several games over the next three months due to injuries. She finishes her Gamecock career averaging 10.3 points on 46.2 percent shooting, including 45.2 percent accuracy from outside the arc.

No. 7/8 South Carolina hosts Florida today at 1 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena. The game will air on SEC Network.