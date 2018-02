Bulldogs take care of Aggies in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina State stopped a two-game slide Saturday, defeating North Carolina A&T 90-85.

The Bulldogs were led by Donte Wright, who’s 17 points powered the Bulldogs past the Aggies, who entered the night tied for first place in the MEAC Conference.

SC State improves to 9-17 on the season, 5-6 in league play. They travel to Hampton to play next in a week on February 17.