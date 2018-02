Deputies Investigate After Man Injured During Shooting in Richland Co.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A man was injured during a shooting Sunday in Richland County, according to deputies.

The man was found at a BP Gas station in the 7300 block of Parklane Road just after 2:00am. Deputies say the victim suffered multiple gunshots to the upper body and was taken to Palmetto Richland.

His conditions are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.