Highlights, reaction: USC outplays, outlasts UF

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A short-staffed Carolina team suffered another loss to their roster, but was able to power past a feisty Florida program Sunday afternoon, beating the Gators 64-57.

Despite seeing graduate transfer Lindsey Spann’s collegiate career come to a close after suffering a knee injury in practice, A’ja Wilson and Tyasha Harris produced big stat lines over a long stretch of work. Wilson logged 36 minutes, netting a game-high 22 points, while Harris played all but one of the game’s 40 minutes, posting 18 points.

No. 7 USC returns to action Thursday at Georgia.