Museum of Art to Host Global Art Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Museum of art is hosting CMA Global Sunday.

According to the organizers, the CMA will pair a special Passport to Art with Baker & Baker concert series to create a Sunday focused on global music and art.

In this program, say officials, visitors can take part in hands-on art projects and listen to concerts featuring musicians with international appeal.

When: Sunday, February 11

Location: Columbia Museum of Art

Address: 1515 Main Street, Mainat Hampton Street,Columbia, SC 29201

Time: 3:00 PM to 5:00

The event is free.