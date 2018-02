One Dead, Two Injured in Overnight Shooting in Eastover

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- One person is dead after a shooting in Eastover Saturday night.

The victim,Kwame A. Jones,34, died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 400 block of Henry Street. Two other men were shot during the incident.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.