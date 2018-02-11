REPORT: Former Florida coach Jim McElwain interviews with Michigan

ANN ARBOR (WOLO) — Former Florida coach Jim McEwlain is in the mix to become Michigan’s new wide receivers coach, according to Sports Illustrated.

McElwain, who coached the Gators from 2015-2017, interviewed for the job in Ann Arbor recently and would replace outgoing receivers coach Dan Enos, taking the same job at Alabama.

The 55-year-old McElwain was fired midseason last year when he refused to give evidence, backing up claims he made that his players and family had received death threats from fans unhappy with Florida’s on-field performances.

He won two SEC East titles in his three seasons at Florida.