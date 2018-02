Sentencing Monday for Former State Lawmaker in Corruption Case

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sentencing is set Monday for a former South Carolina lawmaker who pleaded guilty to charges in an investigation of corruption at the Statehouse.

The sentencing of former Lexington Rep. Rick Quinn is set Monday morning in Beaufort. Quinn pleaded to misconduct in office in December and faces up to one year in prison, though his lawyers say he deserves no jail time.