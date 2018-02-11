Staley speaks on Spann’s collegiate career-ending injury

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Injury and adversity has affected No. 7 Carolina all season. It continued Sunday when the program announced that graduate transfer Lindsey Spann would miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

“She’s a great kid, she’s a great locker room kid. She’s a great person,” said Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley following their 64-57 win over Florida. “For her to end her career that way, at practice, trying to help our team win, I think the basketball gods got it wrong. But, maybe somewhere down the line, something positive will come out of it. I just don’t know what to tell her at this time.”

Spann, who graduated at Penn State before coming to Carolina, ends her collegiate career having played 15 games for the garnet and black, averaging 10.3 points per game, and hitting 45.2% of her three point attempts.

With Bianca Cuevas-Moore already out the remainder of the season, USC will finish 2017-18 with nine players on their roster.