Amazon Announces Layoffs

Seattle, WA (WOLO) — Amazon has confirmed their plans to begin laying off employees.

The online shopping site confirms they have already started handing out pink slips, mostly in their Seattle HQ’s but according to the Associated Press, some “global teams” may feel the brunt of the layoffs as well.

Still, the company would not give specifics on how many workers could expect to get their walking papers.

This announcement does not appear to be having an impact on Amazon’s current search for a second headquarter location. Officials say that move is expected to cost upwards of five billion dollars and bring along with it some 50- thousand jobs.