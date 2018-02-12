Clemson rising in NCAA Tournament projections

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball was projected as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament as the Division I men’s basketball committee revealed a sneak peek at its top 16 teams as of mid-February.

The Tigers, currently 20-4 overall and 9-3 in second-place in the ACC, were projected as a No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region of the bracket.

A No. 3 seed for the Tigers would be their highest seed in the NCAA Tournament at any point. Previously, Clemson has been a No. 4 seed on two occasions. They earned a No. 4 seed in 1987 and also in 1997. Clemson reached the Sweet 16 of the 1997 tournament.

Clemson will hit the hardwood on Wednesday, Feb. 14 when it travels to Florida State for a showdown with the Seminoles. Tipoff is slated for 7:05 p.m.

