Deputies Send Warning to Residents After Series of Break-ins in Lexington

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)- Deputies are warning residents to lock their car doors and put away their valuables after a spree of car break-ins throughout Lexington County.

Over the past couple of months Lexington County has had an increase in motor vehicle thefts and car break-ins.

“We have three regions, its happened in all three regions,” Lexington County Sheriff’s Department Spokesperson, Colby Gallagher said. “It happened in different neighborhoods, it doesn’t matter.”

Deputies say in January of 2017 they had 68 break-ins reported. However this year in January, that number almost doubling to 114 break-ins reported.

“This is something that is not common,” Gallagher said.

The unusual trend being linked to a group of people, some were caught on surveillance video.

“Just because it’s a certain time of day or just because its in your neighborhood, there is always an opportunity if you leave your car unlocked that somebody can get into it,” Gallagher said. “We just want to make sure that people are taking proactive steps to prevent that. Keep your car locked, keep your windows up, so that you don’t become a victim.”

Deputies say always double check to make sure your door is locked no matter where you are.

“Just make it second nature because then you’ll never have to guess,” Gallagher said.