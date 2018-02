HIGHLIGHTS: Newberry demolishes West Oak, 84-40 in 3A playoffs

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Newberry Bulldogs opened the 3A state playoffs with a bite.

The Dogs throttled West Oak, 84-40 in the first round at Newberry High School Monday night, advancing to the second round.

Newberry now gets the winner of Chester-Palmetto Friday night.