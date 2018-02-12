Pet Adoption Special for Your Valentine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Looking for a furry friend this Valentine’s Day?

The Columbia and Lexington Animal Shelters are hosting a Fur-Ever Yours pet adoption special.

The specials includes an adoption fee of  $14 February 12 – 17. The adoption fee includes spay/neuter, microchip, Feline Leukemia/Heartworm Test, initial vaccines and deworming, according to Animal Services.

Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC and Lexington Animal Services, 321 Ball Park Rd, Lexington, SC

For more information about the adoption specials please call Columbia Animal Services (803) 776-7387 or Lexington Animal Services (803) 785-8149.

