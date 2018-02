President Trump unveils infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOLO) – President Trump unveiled his infrastructure plan Monday (2/12). It includes $18 billion to create a public lands infrastructure fund for the Interior Department.

The President says it’s like nothing Americans have ever seen.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says the President’s plan would raise tolls on commuters, increase the burden on cities and states, and sell essential infrastructure to the whims of Wall Street.