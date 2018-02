Williams Pleads Guilty

Walterboro, SC (WOLO) — The woman accused of taking an infant from a Florida hospital and raising her here in South Carolina pleaded guilty today.

In exchange for that plea, Williams is asking a judge for a maximum sentence of 22 years.

in 1998, Williams kidnapped Kamiyah Mobley when she was just a few hours old and raised her as her own in Walterboro, South Carolina