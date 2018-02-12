Wilson named to Naismith Trophy late season team

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina senior forward A’ja Wilson has been named to the Women’s Citizen Naismith Trophy Late Season Team, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Monday. Wilson is one of 30 remaining candidates for the national honor that recognizes the top player in NCAA women’s basketball.

The 10 national semifinalists will be revealed Feb. 26, and the four finalists will be announced on March 14. Fans will be able to support their favorite player by visiting naismithtrophy.com/vote between March 19-30, and the fan component will count for five percent of the overall final vote. The Citizen Naismith Trophy for Women’s Player of the Year will be announced on March 31.

Wilson, a finalist for the Naismith Trophy in each of the last two years, sports career highs in points (22.7) and rebounds (11.4) per game this season. The Hopkins, S.C., native is the only women’s player in Division I to rank inside the top 15 in scoring, rebounding and blocks, and her team-high 17 double-doubles are second in the SEC and fifth nationally. Wilson is one of two players in program history to boast 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds for her career.

No. 7/8 South Carolina (20-5, 9-3 SEC) continues league play on Thu., Feb. 15, when it faces No. 18/18 Georgia on the road in Athens, Ga. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be seen on SEC Network+.

USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.