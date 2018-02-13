A public call for SC to transition to clean energy

Josh Berry,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – There was a large crowd inside the State House Tuesday (2/13) calling for the state to move toward clean energy sources like solar, wind, and geo-thermal.

Lawmakers were joined by several community groups including the Sierra Club.

Supporters say it is a logical next step that could save South Carolinians money.

According to the South Carolina clean energy business association, clean energy firms employ more than 18,000 South Carolinians.

