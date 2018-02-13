“Berry good” smoothie, and other plant-based deliciousness from Good Life Cafe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Main Street favorite Good Life Cafe stopped by Good Morning Columbia for Tasty Tuesday.

Owner Sharon Wright and Chef David showed Tyler Ryan how to whip up a nutrient-dense smoothie to kick off your day, and raw, vegan tacos with walnut meat and cashew “nacho” cheese to send you to bed happy and healthy.

Good Life Cafe “berry good” smoothie

1 cup of almond milk

1 cup of frozen berries and banana

Heaping handful of spinach

4 dates

1 tablespoon of spirulina

1 tablespoon of maca powder

1 tablespoon of hemp protein powder

Squirt of agave

Throw all ingredients into a blender (in the order listed above) and blend until smooth. Drink right away!