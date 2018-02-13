Columbia bounced in first round of 3A playoffs Feb 13, 2018 11:56 PM EST Mike Gillespie, The Columbia Capitals saw its season end Tuesday night in the 3A State Playoffs, after losing to Southside 73-43. The Caps finish 2018 with a 5-21 record. VIDEO COURTESY: WHNS ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated VIDEO: Frank Martin’s comments after Tenness... Camden shoots past Carolina, 82-44 in 3A playoffs USC can’t complete comeback at No. 18 Tennes... Shaun White wins America’s 100th Winter Olympics g...