Columbia bounced in first round of 3A playoffs

The Columbia Capitals saw its season end Tuesday night in the 3A State Playoffs, after losing to Southside 73-43. The Caps finish 2018 with a 5-21 record.

VIDEO COURTESY: WHNS

