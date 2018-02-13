Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Phil Noble Speaks to Group in Chapin

abccolumbiasitestaff,

CHAPIN, SC (WOLO)–Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Phil Noble is on the campaign trail.

On Monday night, Noble spoke at the Ballentine-Irmo-Chapin Democrats and Progressives meeting at El Pablano restaurant on Dutch Fork Road in Chapin.

The candidate says he believes there is a lot of cleaning up to do at the State House.

Noble will be among the SC Candidates for Governor who are taking part in an AARP Debate Wednesday in Columbia.

