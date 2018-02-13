Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Phil Noble Speaks to Group in Chapin

CHAPIN, SC (WOLO)–Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Phil Noble is on the campaign trail.

On Monday night, Noble spoke at the Ballentine-Irmo-Chapin Democrats and Progressives meeting at El Pablano restaurant on Dutch Fork Road in Chapin.

The candidate says he believes there is a lot of cleaning up to do at the State House.

Noble will be among the SC Candidates for Governor who are taking part in an AARP Debate Wednesday in Columbia.