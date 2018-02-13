Off Shore Drilling Protest at State House Draws Large Crowd

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– At the State House Tuesday, a large crowd of protesters rallied against Off Shore Drilling legislation.

Among those in attendance, at the State House, was South Carolina Congressman Mark Sanford.

Those on hand at the rally could be heard chanting “Do you want to see oil rigs off the coast of South Carolina?”

The protesters are opposed to legislation in the Trump Administration that centers on offshore drilling expansion.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.