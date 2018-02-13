Opting for blooms this Valentine’s Day? Experts remind you to shop local

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The National Retail Federation reports American consumers will top $19.6 billion on Valentine’s Day spending this year. Forecasts show that around 33 percent of celebrants will opt for flowers to show their love.

Good Morning Columbia’s Alicia Barnes talked to Andrew Stinson from the South Carolina Florist Association about getting more bang for your buck – at your local florist – this Valentine’s Day.