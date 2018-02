SC Taking Shot in the Dark When it Come to the Flu

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — This flu season continues to be one of the worst on record, and it doesn’t look like South Carolinians are doing much to prevent it.

Insurancequotes.com says 61 percent of people in our state did not get a flu shot.

The web site used data from the Center for Disease Control’s behavioral risk factor surveillance system.

The study added that South Carolinians are in the top ten when it comes to delay seeing a doctor.