Thornwell, Dozier and Notice to receive Final Four rings Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina head men’s basketball coach Frank Martin and his staff will host the 2018 Legends Weekend, Friday, Feb. 16-Saturday, Feb. 17 , in Columbia. All Legends in attendance will be honored at halftime of Saturday’s contest against No. 10/11 Auburn (3:30 p.m./SEC Network), and a special Final Four ring ceremony will take place at halftime for former Gamecocks PJ Dozier, Duane Notice and Sindarius Thornwell, who will all be in attendance.

The annual event begins on Friday evening with a reception in downtown Columbia, and continues on Saturday when the Legends attend pre-game shoot around and a Tip-Off Club event honoring the group. The group will be recognized at halftime of the matchup versus the Tigers, including the Final Four ring ceremony for Dozier, Notice and Thornwell.

Gamecock Legends looking for more information on the weekend events should contact Jarett Gerald in the South Carolina Men’s Basketball office at 803-777-6829, or via email at geraldje@mailbox.sc.edu.

