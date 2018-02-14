Blythewood rolls past Fort Dorchester in 5A playoffs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One year after falling one point short of a state championship, Blythewood began their journey through the 5A SCHSL Tournament with a dominant 77-44 win over Fort Dorchester Wednesday night.
The Bengals (22-2) picked up their 20th win in a row in their victory over the Patriots.
After leading 14-9 following the first quarter, Ezekiel Washington’s guys scored 25 second quarter points to lead 39-21 at the half and put the game out of reach from their opponents from the Lowcountry.
The Region V champions advance to face Region VI third place program Socastee, who beat Ashley Ridge Wednesday night 66-64. That game will be played at 7 p.m. Saturday, February 17.
