Blythewood rolls past Fort Dorchester in 5A playoffs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One year after falling one point short of a state championship, Blythewood began their journey through the 5A SCHSL Tournament with a dominant 77-44 win over Fort Dorchester Wednesday night.

The Bengals (22-2) picked up their 20th win in a row in their victory over the Patriots.

After leading 14-9 following the first quarter, Ezekiel Washington’s guys scored 25 second quarter points to lead 39-21 at the half and put the game out of reach from their opponents from the Lowcountry.

The Region V champions advance to face Region VI third place program Socastee, who beat Ashley Ridge Wednesday night 66-64. That game will be played at 7 p.m. Saturday, February 17 .