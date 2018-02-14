Gamecock baseball sets weekend rotation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Just two days from Opening Day at Founders Park, the Gamecocks set its weekend rotation against VMI.

Unsurprisingly, USC will start Adam Hill Friday afternoon. Hill was 3-6 with a 3.04 ERA in his 14 starts in 2017.

Righty Cody Morris will get the start Saturday. The sophomore from Maryland had a solid freshman season, going 3-2 with a 3.66 ERA in 10 starts, allowed 19 runs, 16 earned on 27 hits in 39.1 innings with eight walks to 47 strikeouts. He was used primarily in mid-week games.

Ridge Chapman takes the mound Sunday. The transfer from Spartanburg Methodist College, and former member of the Lexington County Blowfish, compiled a 2.84 ERA with 5 wins and 98 strikeouts last season.

Carolina opens the season Friday at 4 p.m. against VMI.