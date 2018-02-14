HIGHLIGHTS & REACTION: (11) Clemson falls to FSU in OT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Clemson University men’s basketball had its four-game win streak snapped in overtime at Florida State on Wednesday night, 81-79.

The Tigers (20-5, 9-4 ACC) led by 12 at the break. In the second half, the Seminoles (18-8, 7-7 ACC) used a 15-2 run to get back into the game – eventually tying it with eight seconds to play in regulation to eventually force overtime.

Florida State would outlast the Tigers in the extra period for the win.

Marcquise Reed finished with a team-high 23 points in the effort. Clemson committed 21 turnovers in the contest which led to 29 Seminole points.

The Tigers will return to action on Sunday, Feb. 18 when it hosts Duke at 1 p.m. from Littlejohn Coliseum.

VIDEO COURTESY: WTXL